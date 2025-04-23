Iranian Taekwondo athletes snatch 4 gold medals in China

Mobina Nematzadeh, Mohammad Hossein Yazdani, Saeed Nasiri, and Amir Sina Bakhtiari won gold medals. Amir Reza Sadeghian took silver, while Mahla Momenzadeh, Ali Ahmadi, and Saeed Fathi claimed bronze.

Nahid Kiani and Mehran Barkhordari, Iran’s two Paris Olympic medalists, were eliminated from the competition.

Nematzadeh, Iran’s representative in the under-53 kg category, defeated her Uzbek opponent 2-0 in the first round. Shethen faced Nahid Kiani and won 2-1.

In the semifinals, Nematzadeh beat her Kazakh opponent in two rounds to reach the final.

In the final, due to the injury of Seo Yun from South Korea, Nematzadeh won 2-0 and claimed the championship.

In the under-46 kg category, Iranian athlete Saeed Nasiri defeated three rivals from Kazakhstan , Japan and China to reach the semifinals.

Nasiri also beat Lee from South Korea in the final to win gold.

Meanwhile, Amir Sina Bakhtiari defeated Kim from South Korea in two rounds, while Ali Khosh Ravesh beat Kylin Liu from France by the same score.

The two Iranians faced each other in the second round, with Bakhtiari winning 2-0. Bakhtiari then defeated Yousang from Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals, where he beat Jiang from China 2-1 to reach the final.

In the final, Bakhtiari defeated his compatriot Sadeghian 2-0 to win gold.