This structure was built approximately 3,200 years ago at the order of Untash-Gal and now has three remaining tiers out of its original five.

Its structure is made of brick and mud brick, including palaces, royal tombs, and a water purification system within three concentric walls. Despite the passage of time, Chogha Zanbil remains steadfast and is regarded as a symbol of Elamite art, faith, and engineering know-how.

