Cultural Heritage Tourism Iran in Pictures

Marble Palace, Iran Art Museum

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Marble Palace is considered one of the most beautiful and valuable tourist attractions in Tehran, located in the city center. This building, known as the Iran Art Museum, dates back to the era of the first Pahlavi dynasty.

Due to its unique architecture, the Marble Palace is often compared to Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque in Isfahan and, on its own, reflects an important part of Iranian art.

More in pictures:

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

