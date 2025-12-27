IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesNature and Wildlife

Pelicans return to Mazandaran’s shores as winter guests of Caspian Sea

By IFP Editorial Staff

With the arrival of autumn and winter, the calm shores of Iran’s Mazandaran Province once again welcome familiar white-winged visitors.

Migratory pelicans, after a long journey, descend on the Caspian Sea, temporarily transforming the seascape with their striking presence.

Local fishermen refer to these birds as “Ghargharak,” a name rooted not in scientific texts but in the everyday language and traditions of coastal communities.

The seasonal return of the pelicans is a well-known and anticipated event for residents who have long shared the coastline with wildlife.

For many locals, the pelicans are more than migratory birds; they are symbols of continuity and balance along the Caspian coast.

More in pictures:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks