Pelicans return to Mazandaran’s shores as winter guests of Caspian Sea

Migratory pelicans, after a long journey, descend on the Caspian Sea, temporarily transforming the seascape with their striking presence.

Local fishermen refer to these birds as “Ghargharak,” a name rooted not in scientific texts but in the everyday language and traditions of coastal communities.

The seasonal return of the pelicans is a well-known and anticipated event for residents who have long shared the coastline with wildlife.

For many locals, the pelicans are more than migratory birds; they are symbols of continuity and balance along the Caspian coast.

More in pictures: