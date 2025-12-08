New wave of mysterious Caspian seal deaths raises alarm across region

Local authorities in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region reported that roughly 500 seals have died along the coast since the beginning of the year, with more than 180 carcasses found in early November alone.

Officials say over 3,500 seals have been recorded dead in the area since 2022.

The incident has drawn attention in Iran as well, where 54 dead seals have been recovered along the country’s northern shores since spring.

Iranian environmental officials say most carcasses discovered on Iranian beaches likely drifted southward from northern parts of the Caspian Sea.

Preliminary assessments in Kazakhstan show no evidence of oil contamination, chemical spills, or fishing-net entanglement.

Experts say viral infection, weakened immunity and declining food resources remain possible causes, though conclusive results await laboratory analysis.

Environmental groups in Kazakhstan and Iran have urged authorities to establish clear protocols for responding to stranded or dead seals and to expand coastal monitoring.

Scientists warn that falling water levels, shrinking wetlands and habitat disruption across the Caspian basin are intensifying risks for the species and demand coordinated action among all five coastal countries.