Rare footage captures Asiatic Cheetah, Persian Onager in same frame

By IFP Editorial Staff
A rare video showing an Asiatic cheetah and a Persian onager, also known as Iranian zebra, moving in the same habitat has captured widespread public and expert attention.

The footage, likely recorded by trap cameras in Turan Biosphere Reserve, shows the onager moving at a steady pace with the cheetah trailing behind it at a distance.

In a second clip, the cheetah is seen drinking water from a conservation-built water source in Turan National Park, as the onager calmly approaches without showing signs of fear or distress.

The behavior of both animals, particularly the cheetah’s lack of predatory pursuit, has prompted discussions among wildlife experts.

Faramarz Esfandiari, a former head of Damghan’s Environmental Department, noted that Asiatic cheetahs are generally not capable of preying on adult Persian onagers due to their smaller size.

The Turan Biosphere Reserve is the most critical habitat for both species, which are classified as endangered. The reserve, established in the 1970s, is internationally recognized for its rich biodiversity and unique geology.

Experts emphasize that further behavioral analysis is needed to understand the interaction seen in the footage.

