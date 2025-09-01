Monday, September 1, 2025
IFP ExclusiveNature and Wildlife

Injured brown bear in Iran succumbs to severe infection despite treatment efforts

By IFP Editorial Staff

An injured brown bear rescued from the mountains of Siyvand in southern Iranian Fars Province last week has died due to severe injuries and infection, the provincial Department of Environment confirmed on Monday.

According to Leila Joulai, head of the Wildlife Protection and Management Office, the bear had been transferred to a treatment facility after being found with a deep leg wound. Despite extensive veterinary efforts, the animal did not survive.

“The bear suffered from extreme physical weakness and a severe infection caused by a deep wound in its leg, which damaged the nerve and left it unable to move for a long period, preventing it from accessing food and water,” Joulai explained.

The brown bear is classified as an endangered species in Iran. The main habitats of the brown bears in Iran are Caspian forest areas, Arsbaran forests and Zagros forests as well as high mountain meadows near the forests and downstream valleys.

