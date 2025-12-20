IFP ExclusiveNature and Wildlife

Authorities warn residents in Iran’s southeast to watch for local crocodiles after heavy rains

By IFP Editorial Staff

The head of Iran’s Department of Environment in Sistan and Baluchestan Province has warned residents to remain cautious following above-normal rainfall and flooding of seasonal rivers, which may increase wildlife movement, particularly the short-snouted crocodile known locally as the Gando.

Elham Abtin said recent heavy rains and unstable weather conditions have caused seasonal rivers to overflow, creating stress in wildlife habitats and potentially forcing animals to temporarily leave their natural environments.

She noted that under such conditions, Gando crocodiles may move out of ponds, wetlands, and traditional habitats, making sightings in unusual areas more likely.

Residents living near flood-prone areas, including riverbanks, wetlands, and wildlife habitats such as the Bahukalat River basin, were urged to avoid unnecessary movement until conditions return to normal.

Abtin underscored that public cooperation is essential to prevent accidents and protect both human lives and wildlife.

