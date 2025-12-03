IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesNature and WildlifeSelected

Autumn colors draw visitors to Alishtar in Iran’s Lorestan

By IFP Editorial Staff

Autumn has brought a wave of color to Lorestan Province, turning the region into one of Iran’s most scenic seasonal landscapes.

In the middle of this landscape, the town of Alishtar has become a popular destination for visitors.

Its wide plains, old orchards, gentle hills and seasonal rivers take on a striking appearance during the fall.

More in pictures:

