Autumn colors draw visitors to Alishtar in Iran’s Lorestan

In the middle of this landscape, the town of Alishtar has become a popular destination for visitors.
Its wide plains, old orchards, gentle hills and seasonal rivers take on a striking appearance during the fall.
Autumn has brought a wave of color to Lorestan Province, turning the region into one of Iran’s most scenic seasonal landscapes.
