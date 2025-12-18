Red shores of Iran’s Hormuz Island capture global media attention

According to reports, recent downpours washed the island’s iron-rich red soil into the sea, creating dramatic scenes along the coastline.

Videos circulating online show rainwater mixed with mineral sediments flowing from the island’s hills toward the shore, transforming the beaches into deep crimson hues.

Fox News described the phenomenon as the result of rainwater blending with mineral-rich deposits and seawater, noting that Hormuz is locally known as the “Rainbow Island” because of its colorful soils and rocks.

The network reported that intense rainfall earlier this week caused the island’s already red shoreline to darken further.

The UK’s Daily Telegraph referred to the event as a “blood rain” spectacle, reporting that nearly 100 millimeters of rain, about five times Iran’s monthly average, washed iron-rich soil into the sea.

French outlets such as 20 Minutes and France Info also highlighted the event, calling it rare and visually stunning.

India’s NDTV described the scene as a “breathtaking natural phenomenon,” explaining that Hormuz is rich in iron oxide, particularly hematite, which gives the soil and water their vivid red color.

Located near the Strait of Hormuz, the island is a major tourist attraction known for its unique geology and natural beauty.