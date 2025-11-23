A thousand shades of autumn in Sheet Village, Iran’s Tarom

From cold mountain slopes to warm, fertile plains, this geographical variety has shaped a region so vibrant that it is often called the “India of Iran”, a reference both to its abundant agricultural output and to its rich palette of colors and life.

Among Tarom’s most picturesque settings is the village of Sheet, a foothill settlement wrapped in dense vegetation and dramatic natural contours.

Each autumn, the village transforms into a living canvas of color, where leaves shift through countless shades and the landscape glows with seasonal light.

The photo collection presented here captures the essence of this transformation.