IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesNature and WildlifeSelected

A thousand shades of autumn in Sheet Village, Iran’s Tarom

By IFP Editorial Staff

Nestled in the northeastern reaches of Zanjan Province, Tarom County is one of Iran’s most unique landscapes, an area where strikingly diverse climates lie only minutes apart.

From cold mountain slopes to warm, fertile plains, this geographical variety has shaped a region so vibrant that it is often called the “India of Iran”, a reference both to its abundant agricultural output and to its rich palette of colors and life.

Among Tarom’s most picturesque settings is the village of Sheet, a foothill settlement wrapped in dense vegetation and dramatic natural contours.

Each autumn, the village transforms into a living canvas of color, where leaves shift through countless shades and the landscape glows with seasonal light.

The photo collection presented here captures the essence of this transformation.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks