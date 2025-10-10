Flamingos arrive at Iran’s Miankaleh wetland as autumn migration begins

Ali Akbar Fadaei, director of the reserve, told Fars News Agency that the arrival of flamingos began with the onset of autumn and continues as more flocks reach the region.

“Most of these birds are transient migrants,” he said, adding that some choose the wetland as their wintering ground, remaining there until the end of the cold season.

Fadaei emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security in natural habitats to protect these species during their stay.

He also noted that bird migration to Miankaleh is expected to increase in the coming months, reaching its peak in late December.

The return of flamingos has added vibrant color and life to the landscape, drawing the attention of birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts alike.

Known as the “Birds’ Paradise,” the Miankaleh Wetland is one of Iran’s most significant habitats for migratory birds, hosting thousands of species each year.