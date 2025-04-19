Rice paddy volleyball tournament thrills in Mazandaran

Held in Imamzadeh Abdollah district’s working rice paddies, the tournament saw athletes wading through ankle-deep water during matches.

The challenging muddy conditions added an element of unpredictability to each game, with dramatic dives and slippery saves becoming pleasing highlights.

Tourism officials highlight the tournament as part of Mazandaran’s efforts to promote agritourism experiences, allowing visitors to witness rural athletic traditions while surrounded by the province’s iconic emerald-green rice terraces.