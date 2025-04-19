IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Rice paddy volleyball tournament thrills in Mazandaran

By IFP Editorial Staff

The fifth edition of Mazandaran's unique rice paddy volleyball tournament – locally known as shaliball, concluded this weekend, with eight teams competing across two action-packed days in the flooded fields of Tiskaben village.

Held in Imamzadeh Abdollah district’s working rice paddies, the tournament saw athletes wading through ankle-deep water during matches.

The challenging muddy conditions added an element of unpredictability to each game, with dramatic dives and slippery saves becoming pleasing highlights.

Tourism officials highlight the tournament as part of Mazandaran’s efforts to promote agritourism experiences, allowing visitors to witness rural athletic traditions while surrounded by the province’s iconic emerald-green rice terraces.

