Two Iranians arrested abroad for alleged involvement in equipping drones used against US forces

According to Khabar Online, Abedini, a 38-year-old graduate of Sharif University of Technology, was detained by Italian police at Milan airport on December 16 while attempting to travel to Switzerland.

The arrest, requested by the US, has led to a complete cessation of direct communication with him.

Concurrently, Sadeghi, a 42-year-old resident of the US, has been apprehended in Massachusetts.

The arrests are reportedly linked to a January 28 drone attack by Iraqi armed groups in Jordan, resulting in the deaths of three American soldiers and injuries to 47 others.

The FBI claims that the equipment used in the drones was provided by the detainees.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry, through its consulate in Italy, is working to secure Abedini’s release or at least obtain information about his situation, hoping to resolve the matter before judicial action is taken.