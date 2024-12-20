IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iranian Taremi wins over Inter head coach Inzaghi’s heart

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mehdi Taremi

Iranian national team star, Mehdi Taremi, has impressed Inter Milan's head coach, Simone Inzaghi, with his performance in the Coppa Italia.

Following a 2-0 victory against Udinese, Inzaghi praised Taremi, stating, “Taremi was very good.”

Taremi started the match as a main player, provided an assist, and was recognized as one of Inter’s top three players.

This season, Taremi has struggled to secure a spot in Inter’s starting lineup, often playing as a substitute. However, his assist in the recent game demonstrated his potential when given the opportunity.

Inzaghi acknowledged that Taremi executed exactly what was expected of him on the field, highlighting his status as an international player and affirming that all players are important for the team’s future matches.

The Italian sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport noted that the “Taremi and Arnautovic duo” performed exceptionally well as Inter’s second attacking pair, following Martinez and Thuram.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks