Iranian Taremi wins over Inter head coach Inzaghi’s heart

Following a 2-0 victory against Udinese, Inzaghi praised Taremi, stating, “Taremi was very good.”

Taremi started the match as a main player, provided an assist, and was recognized as one of Inter’s top three players.

This season, Taremi has struggled to secure a spot in Inter’s starting lineup, often playing as a substitute. However, his assist in the recent game demonstrated his potential when given the opportunity.

Inzaghi acknowledged that Taremi executed exactly what was expected of him on the field, highlighting his status as an international player and affirming that all players are important for the team’s future matches.

The Italian sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport noted that the “Taremi and Arnautovic duo” performed exceptionally well as Inter’s second attacking pair, following Martinez and Thuram.