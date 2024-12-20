IFP ExclusiveCultural HeritageCustomFeatured News

Festive spirit takes over Iran as Yalda Night approaches

By IFP Editorial Staff

Yalda is already in the air across Iran with people enjoying the shopping frenzy for Yalda, the first night of the winter and the longest night of the year celebrated on Friday evening primarily in Iran and by the Persian-communities.

The streets of Iran are abuzz with excitement and activity despite the economic hardships and the festive spirit is palpable as people flock to markets and shops to prepare for this ancient celebration.

In Tehran, the major markets are brimming with shoppers searching for the perfect items to adorn their Yalda tables.

Pomegranates and watermelons are in high demand, symbolizing fertility and the warmth of the sun. Vendors display their vibrant produce, adding a splash of color to the winter landscape.

Nuts, dried fruits, and sweets are also essential purchases, with families stocking up on these traditional treats to share with loved ones.

The scent of freshly baked goods wafts through the air as bakeries prepare special sweets for the occasion.

The excitement is not limited to the capital. In cities and towns across the country, local markets are bustling with activity.

As the sun sets on December 20, Iranian families will gather around their Yalda tables, laden with the season’s finest offerings and the night will be filled with laughter, music, and the warmth of togetherness, as Iranians celebrate the victory of light over darkness and the promise of new beginnings.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks