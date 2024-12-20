Festive spirit takes over Iran as Yalda Night approaches

The streets of Iran are abuzz with excitement and activity despite the economic hardships and the festive spirit is palpable as people flock to markets and shops to prepare for this ancient celebration.

In Tehran, the major markets are brimming with shoppers searching for the perfect items to adorn their Yalda tables.

Pomegranates and watermelons are in high demand, symbolizing fertility and the warmth of the sun. Vendors display their vibrant produce, adding a splash of color to the winter landscape.

Nuts, dried fruits, and sweets are also essential purchases, with families stocking up on these traditional treats to share with loved ones.

The scent of freshly baked goods wafts through the air as bakeries prepare special sweets for the occasion.

The excitement is not limited to the capital. In cities and towns across the country, local markets are bustling with activity.

As the sun sets on December 20, Iranian families will gather around their Yalda tables, laden with the season’s finest offerings and the night will be filled with laughter, music, and the warmth of togetherness, as Iranians celebrate the victory of light over darkness and the promise of new beginnings.