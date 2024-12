The incident took place around 12:39 PM local time on the Andimeshk-Poldokhtar road when a passenger bus, veered off course and fell into a deep ravine. The incident happened after the bus hit a guardrail.

Initial investigations by local police suggest that the crash was caused by speeding and loss of vehicle control by the driver of the bus.

The bus was transporting soldiers from Khuzestan province to a military base in Kermanshah.