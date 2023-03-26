Keeyow Lake, a natural marvel in Khorramabad, western Iran

This is the only natural lake inside Iran and is a habitat of native and migrant birds and aquatic animals.

The lake is a very popular tourist resort and recreational area.

The lake is not a mere tourist attraction: it is deeply associated with the history and culture of Khorramabad. The lake’s bond to this land is comparable to that of Karoon’s with Ahwaz or Zayandeh Rood’s with Isfahan.

Keeyow means indigo, clear and deep water in Lori, a local dialect of the Persian language.

It is particularly important as it creates a good promenade for Khorramabad residents and tourists.

The water of Keeyow Lake originates from the springs in Makhmal Kooh, a nearby mountain.