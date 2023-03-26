Sunday, March 26, 2023
Keeyow Lake, a natural marvel in Khorramabad, western Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Keeyow Lake Iran

Keeyow Lake is a natural lake in the northwest of the city of Khorramabas in Iran’s Lorestan Province. The lake covers an area of 7 hectares and it is 3 to 7 meters deep. There are an amusement park and other recreational facilities next to Keeyow Lake.

This is the only natural lake inside Iran and is a habitat of native and migrant birds and aquatic animals.

The lake is a very popular tourist resort and recreational area.

The lake is not a mere tourist attraction: it is deeply associated with the history and culture of Khorramabad. The lake’s bond to this land is comparable to that of Karoon’s with Ahwaz or Zayandeh Rood’s with Isfahan.

Keeyow means indigo, clear and deep water in Lori, a local dialect of the Persian language.

It is particularly important as it creates a good promenade for Khorramabad residents and tourists.

The water of Keeyow Lake originates from the springs in Makhmal Kooh, a nearby mountain.

