Mehdi Pazoki added that high temperatures of over 50° Celsius and the rugged terrain of the Seyed Soheileddin and Khers region in Poldokhtar have made it difficult for the firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

He also said two helicopters have been dispatched and eight sorties of flights have been carried out in the area so far to dispatch firefighters to put the fire out.

There are no reports of casualties from the blaze thus far.