Iran’s Hidden Gem: Bisheh, a Paradise Nestled in the Heart of Zagros, western Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nestled amidst the majestic landscapes of Zagros lies the enchanting village of Bisheh, a true haven boasting an array of natural, cultural, historical, social, and economic treasures in the western Iranian province of Lorestan.

Bisheh captivates visitors with its breathtaking scenery, offering a haven for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.

From lush greenery to cascading waterfalls, the village is a playground for outdoor enthusiasts, inviting exploration of its pristine natural wonders.

As travelers seek authentic experiences off the beaten path, Bisheh emerges as a destination of choice, offering a glimpse into the soul of Iran’s natural and cultural heritage.

Whether seeking adventure, history, or simply serenity amidst nature, Bisheh promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of Zagros Moimtaoims.

