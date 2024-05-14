Iran’s Hidden Gem: Bisheh, a Paradise Nestled in the Heart of Zagros, western Iran

Bisheh captivates visitors with its breathtaking scenery, offering a haven for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.

From lush greenery to cascading waterfalls, the village is a playground for outdoor enthusiasts, inviting exploration of its pristine natural wonders.

As travelers seek authentic experiences off the beaten path, Bisheh emerges as a destination of choice, offering a glimpse into the soul of Iran’s natural and cultural heritage.

Whether seeking adventure, history, or simply serenity amidst nature, Bisheh promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of Zagros Moimtaoims.