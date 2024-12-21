Azerbaijan president thanks Iran for support of Baku’s membership in D-8 group

In a letter to President Pezeshkian, Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan’s membership reflects international trust and confidence in the nation.

He highlighted the importance of mutual respect and good neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran as foundational for ongoing cooperation.

Aliyev further reiterated his commitment to strengthening Islamic solidarity and promoting cooperation among D-8 nations in various sectors.

He expressed optimism about future collaborative efforts to enhance friendship and cooperation based on shared interests and mutual benefits.

The Azeri president then conveyed his best wishes for peace and prosperity to Iran and its people, reinforcing the commitment to deepening ties between the two nations as they navigate their roles within this expanded economic bloc.

On Thursday, Azerbaijan joined the Organization for Economic Cooperation of Eight Developing Islamic Countries, known as D-8, which includes Egypt, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey, and Nigeria.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced this news during his speech as the chair of the summit held in Cairo.