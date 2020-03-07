Newly-Elected Female Politician Dies of Coronavirus in Iran

Born in 1964, Rahbar was to assume office in May as a representative of Tehran, Rey, Shemiranat and Eslamshahr Constituency.

She had earlier served as a lawmaker from 2004 to 2016, but was not re-elected in the 2016 elections.

A member of the conservative Islamic Coalition Party, she was the first female politician to die from coronavirus in Iran.

She went into a coma on Friday and then passed away on Saturday, according to hospital sources.

The deadly coronavirus has so far killed 124 people and infected 4,747 others, including several high-ranking officials.

Hossein Sheikholeslam, a former ambassador to Syria and advisor to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Seyyed Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a member of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, are the most prominent officials who have died of the virus in recent days.