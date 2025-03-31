Iran comes down hard on Trump for ‘bombing’ threat

In a post on social media platform X on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei denounced the “open threat of bombing by a Head of State against Iran” as a “shocking affront to the very essence of International Peace and Security,” adding it “violates the United Nations Charter and betrays the safeguard agreements under the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

Baqaei also wrote, “Violence breeds violence, peace begets peace. The US can choose the course…; and concede to CONSEQUENCES…”

Trump, in an interview with NBC News on Sunday, escalated his rhetoric, declaring, “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing, the likes of which they have never seen before.”

He also threatened to reimpose harsh secondary sanctions, similar to those enforced during his presidency.

The remarks come after Iran rejected direct talks with Washington, citing ongoing US “maximum pressure” campaign and military threats.

President Massoud Pezeshkian reinforced the stance, stating that while direct talks remain off the table, indirect negotiations could continue.