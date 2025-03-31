Iran summons Swiss envoy, warns U.S. following Trump’s provocative remarks

On Sunday, the US President claimed in an interview with NBC that if an agreement is not reached with Iran regarding its nuclear program, “we will attack them and impose sanctions against them.”

In this regard, on the morning of April 11, the Swiss chargé d’affaires, in the absence of the ambassador, was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry by Issa Kameli, Assistant to the Foreign Minister and Director General for the Americas at the ministry.

During the meeting, the Iranian diplomat described Trump’s statements as provocative, contrary to international law and the United Nations Charter, and emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran would respond decisively and immediately to any mischief or threat.

The Swiss chargé d’affaires assured that he would promptly convey the matter to the US government.

Trump’s threats coincide with the resumption of the Israeli regime’s provocations in Gaza and Lebanon, despite a ceasefire.

On Monday, during the Eid al-Fitr prayer sermons in Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, stated: “If any mischief occurs from outside—which is, of course, unlikely—they will undoubtedly receive a strong counterblow.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also warned that if the enemy, as in some previous years, considers fomenting sedition inside Iran, “the nation, just as in those years, will deliver a firm response to the troublemakers.”