One More Iranian Official Dies of COVID-19

The senior official passed away on Monday morning at Masih Daneshvari Hospital in Tehran, where a large number of Tehrani citizens suffering from the disease are hospitalized.

Born in 1948 in Qom, Mr. Mohammadi was a member of the sixth and seventh Iranian parliaments.

He had been appointed by Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as a member of the Expediency Discernment Council since August 2017.

He was also a nephew of senior cleric Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani, and his mother – the cleric’s sister – had earlier died of the same disease.

Before Mirmohammadi, Iran’s former ambassador to Vatican, Hadi Khosroshahi, had died of COVID-19.