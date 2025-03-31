Media WireForeign Policy

Iranian FM thanks UAE for relaying US president letter to Tehran

By IFP Media Wire
Abbas Araghchi

Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, thanked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for conveying the recent letter of the American president to the Islamic Republic.

Araghchi, in a telephone conversation with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, exchanged views on the latest state of bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

Araghchi expressed appreciation for the UAE’s role in relaying a message from the United States to Iran and informed his Emirati counterpart of the latest actions and decisions taken and the path forward.

The foreign ministers of Iran and the UAE emphasized the continuation of consultations and discussions between the two sides to develop bilateral relations and contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasized on Sunday that America’s broken promises have led to a lack of trust, and that it is the behavior of the Americans that determines the continuation of the negotiations.

President Pezeshkian noted that the response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the letter from the President of the United States was delivered to them through Oman.

He stated that although the topic of direct negotiations between the two sides has been rejected in this response, it has been indicated that the path for indirect negotiations remains open.

Pezeshkian added that the response to the letter emphasized that Iran has never shied away from negotiations, and it is only the broken promises that have caused problems in this path, which need to be addressed and that trust should be restored.

