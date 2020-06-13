The Iranian president says a “national coalition for life” is being formed in the country as all forces across the nation are becoming united to fight coronavirus.

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday called on citizens to avoid unnecessary trips and keep observing health protocols in order to ward off another peak in coronavirus infections.

He said still no definitive drug or vaccine has been developed for the disease and “we have not reached collective immunity yet.”

The president said some provinces are facing a rise in the number of infections due to visitors travelling there during holiday periods.

“No matter how advanced the country is, the number of beds and medical facilities as well as medical personnel is limited; so, everybody should keep cooperating with regards to observing directives,” he said.

President Rouhani said the government is doing whatever it can to provide more hospital beds, medical facilities and protective gear for doctors and nurses.

He also called on relevant bodies to supply “inexpensive and enough” masks to people.

He further said more attention should be paid to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions as they are more vulnerable to coronavirus.