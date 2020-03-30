Joint Pains Link Iranian, Afghan People Together: Rouhani

During the video conference, Rouhani told the Afghan poet that what links Iranians and Afghans is their joint pains and treatments.

For his part the Afghan national told President Rouhani about the sacrifice of the Iranian medical staff, adding that history has shown these difficult days will pass by.

Earlier, some foreign media outlets claimed that the Islamic Republic does not admit Afghan nationals infected with coronavirus to hospitals.

Iranian officials strongly rejected the claims saying there is no difference between Iranians and Afghan nationals who are living in Iran.

Here is the video of the conversation between President Rouhani and the Afghan patient: