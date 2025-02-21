Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iran’s interests section in Washington condemns deportation of Iranian nationals to Panama

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian Interests Section in Washington, D.C., has strongly criticized the US government for deporting a group of Iranian nationals to Panama without prior notification or consular access.

According to a statement released on Thursday, the US government, under stricter immigration policies, has been expelling foreign nationals lacking valid visas or residency permits, including several Iranian citizens.

The deportees were reportedly transferred to Panama and were denied the opportunity to receive consular assistance.

The Iranian Interests Section, in collaboration with the Iranian Embassy in Colombia (accredited to Panama), has since taken necessary legal measures to protect the rights and interests of the affected individuals.

The statement emphasized that seeking asylum in a third country is not considered a violation under Iranian law and reaffirmed that Iran welcomes its citizens with open arms.

The deportations are part of the Trump administration’s intensified immigration crackdown, which recently saw 119 non-Panamanian citizens, including Iranians, transported to Panama via a US military aircraft.

The Spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baqaei, condemned the “inhumane and unjustifiable” treatment of Iranian nationals, stressing that the ministry is committed to safeguarding the rights of its citizens.

