Iran’s prosecutor general: Illegal migrants must all leave 

He was speaking at a ceremony honoring the Iranian judiciary martyrs on Saturday.

He warned that if the illegals fail in leaving Iran, they will face legal action.

Addressing the judiciary, Movahedi Azad called on citizens to cooperate with security forces and reminded undocumented foreigners that Iran has shown hospitality, but security remains a red line.

He also said all those who have been deceived by Iran’s enemies into trying to undermine the country’s national security are obliged to surrender to authorities if they want to be shown leniency by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian security forces have arrested a number of illegal migrants over the past days for involvement in acts of sabotage during the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran.