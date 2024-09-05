IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign PolicySecurity

Iran says serious about expelling illegal immigrants

By IFP Editorial Staff
Afghan Refugees in Iran

Iran’s interior minister says a plan will soon get underway to organize immigrants by sending millions of undocumented migrants out of the country, mainly from neighboring Afghanistan, as the first step.

Eskandar Momeni assured on Thursday in a southern city of Shiraz that, “One of the priorities that we announced in the parliament is the issue of organizing foreign nationals, and in this regard, a comprehensive agenda is being drafted and will soon be implemented.”

He added, “People can be sure that this plan will be thoroughly implemented, in an appropriate schedule and by taking regional and neighborhood considerations into account.”

The influx of Afghan refugees and illegal immigrants has turned into a social malady in Iran. Concerns are growing over the soaring number of migrants in Iran since the 2021 takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

Unofficial estimates put the number of Afghan migrants in Iran at over 8 million, which has put a serious strain on the country’s resources, besides creating social and security problems.

