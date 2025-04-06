Police: Iran deported over 1.12 million undocumented Afghan nationals last year

General Saeed Montazer-al-Mahdi, the police command’s spokesperson, reported that security forces conducted 1,090 operations nationwide to locate and repatriate illegal immigrants.

“These individuals were identified through systematic border control measures and subsequently returned to their countries of origin,” General Montazer-al-Mahdi stated, referring to Afghan nationals.

The unprecedented deportation figures come amid heightened regional migration pressures and Iran’s ongoing economic challenges and water stress.

According to unofficial figures, Iran hosts over 10 million Afghan refugees, one of the world’s largest refugee population.

Authorities plan to upgrade surveillance technology along eastern border provinces, where most undocumented crossings occur.