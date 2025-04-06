IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

Police: Iran deported over 1.12 million undocumented Afghan nationals last year

By IFP Editorial Staff
Afghan Refugee in Iran

Iran's Border Police Command announced the identification and deportation of more than 1.12 million undocumented foreign nationals, mainly from neighboring Afghanistan, during the Persian year 1403 (March 2024-March 2025), according to an official statement released on Sunday.

General Saeed Montazer-al-Mahdi, the police command’s spokesperson, reported that security forces conducted 1,090 operations nationwide to locate and repatriate illegal immigrants.

“These individuals were identified through systematic border control measures and subsequently returned to their countries of origin,” General Montazer-al-Mahdi stated, referring to Afghan nationals.

The unprecedented deportation figures come amid heightened regional migration pressures and Iran’s ongoing economic challenges and water stress.

According to unofficial figures, Iran hosts over 10 million Afghan refugees, one of the world’s largest refugee population.

Authorities plan to upgrade surveillance technology along eastern border provinces, where most undocumented crossings occur.

