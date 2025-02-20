Thursday, February 20, 2025
Iran’s interior minister: Removing unauthorized foreign nationals government priority

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Interior Minister, Eskandar Momeni, emphasized that the number of foreign nationals residing in Iran exceeds the country’s capacity, affecting job opportunities.

He stated that the first step is to remove unauthorized migrants, but this process must be handled carefully to avoid straining relations with neighboring countries.

Momeni reiterated that while physical border barriers alone cannot completely resolve the issue, they slow down and regulate the movement of individuals.

He also highlighted the need to increase penalties for employers hiring unauthorized workers and introduce measures that make illegal migration less viable.

The Iranian government has been tightening border security and introducing stricter labor regulations in response to concerns over economic pressure and job displacement attributed to unauthorized foreign labor.

However, officials stress that these policies must be implemented without causing diplomatic tensions with neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, there has been growing frustration among the Iranian public, with increasing calls for the government to take stronger action in removing undocumented foreign nationals from the country, particularly Afghan migrants.

