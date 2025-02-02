Interior minister: Iran hosts 6 million foreign nationals, 2 million unlicensed

Speaking during a televised interview, Momeni emphasized that the government has prioritized the deportation of undocumented individuals, citing limited national capacity to accommodate them and the loss of job opportunities for Iranian citizens.

Since mid-March, around 1.1 million Afghans have been deported at the border. However, estimates suggest that 50% of them attempt to re-enter the country.

To address the issue, the government has prioritized border security measures, including the construction of barriers and the installation of radar systems, the interior minister noted.

Momeni noted that similar strategies have proven effective in other countries, significantly reducing illegal crossings.

The minister also criticized employers who hire undocumented workers, stating that such practices deprive Iranian citizens of job opportunities.

He highlighted efforts to reduce the issuance of visas, acknowledging that excessive visa approvals in the past have contributed to the current challenges.

Iran continues to grapple with the economic and social impacts of hosting a large population of foreign nationals, many of whom are refugees from Afghanistan.