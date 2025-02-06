Iran Interior min.: Unauthorized foreign nationals have taken many job opportunities, expulsion is inevitable

Addressing the status of foreign nationals in the country, Momeni noted that unauthorized immigrants have been repatriated following an agreement with the International Organization for Migration.

However, he acknowledged that some of those expelled attempt to re-enter the country.

To address this challenge, the government has prioritized three key measures: reinforcing physical and electronic border security, enforcing stricter immigration laws, and imposing tougher labor regulations to minimize the re-entry of deported individuals, he added.

He emphasized that in addition to repatriating unauthorized foreign nationals, strict actions will be taken against employers who hire them.

The government aims to ensure that labor opportunities remain available for Iranian citizens by strictly regulating employment policies.

Momeni reiterated Iran’s historical and cultural ties with neighboring countries but stressed that due to the country’s current circumstances, the expulsion of unauthorized foreign nationals is unavoidable.

Momeni affirmed that identifying and deporting these individuals remains a top priority.

Unofficial sources say 10 million Afghan refugees are in Iran.