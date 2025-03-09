Interior ministry outlines regulations for Afghan nationals staying in Iran

Nader Yarahmad told ISNA that the first group includes individuals where one spouse holds a temporaey passport while the other has a census registration document.

The second category consists of families where one spouse has a temporary passport while the partner and children possess census registration documents.

The official added that the third group comprises individuals with expired passports and visas. These individuals must pay a fine to law enforcement authorities and obtain a short-term exit visa before reapplying for legal re-entry into Iran.

Yarahmad said: “The fourth category includes those who have a valid job identification card or work permit. These individuals must secure legal residency within a designated period to continue working in Iran.”

The official added that the fifth group consists of former government officials, military personnel, or civil servants from the previous Afghan administration.

He said: “The sixth category includes Afghan nationals holding census registration documents. They must leave Iran, obtain a valid passport, and return legally to regulate their stay.”

He also stressed that from April 2025, unauthorized foreign nationals will no longer be eligible for healthcare, real estate transactions, or other essential services in Iran.