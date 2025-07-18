Iran says 2 million undocumented Afghan migrants must leave, denies racism claims 

He said that about 2 million undocumented Afghans remain in Iran and are expected to depart.

“We are not a racist country,” Momeni stated. “Iran is not anti-immigrant. Around six million Afghan nationals currently reside in Iran, and we share deep historical ties with Afghanistan.”

He emphasized that while many of these individuals have contributed to Iran’s economy and society, all countries have rules, and undocumented residents must follow legal procedures if they wish to remain.

“The majority of these migrants are honorable people who have played a role in production. However, those without legal status must leave,” Momeni said, adding that legal migrants are not subject to expulsion.

He also noted that in cases where legal migrants were mistakenly deported, the matter has been or is being reviewed.

Iran continues to face challenges in balancing immigration enforcement with humanitarian and historical ties, particularly concerning Afghan refugees and workers who have caused a strain on the country’s already restricted resources.