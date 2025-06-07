IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Tehran struggles under the weight of internal migration, new report finds

By IFP Editorial Staff
A new report by the Tehran Municipality’s Center for Studies and Planning reveals that decades of centralized development and neglect of peripheral regions have turned the Iranian capital, Tehran, into a magnet for internal migration at great cost, according to Shargh daily.

The capital continues to absorb the highest number of internal migrants in Iran, driven by the promise of jobs, services, and prosperity. Yet, this influx is rapidly eroding the city’s capacity to cope.

Soaring living costs, housing shortages, and deepening inequalities have made life increasingly unsustainable for both newcomers and long-term resident, the report says.

“From 1976 to 1986, over 39% of Iran’s inter-provincial migrants settled in Tehran, a trend that persists today,” according to the report.

Migrants, including youth, educated women, and even the elderly, see Tehran as a land of opportunity. But in reality, many are pushed into unstable jobs and informal housing, exacerbating urban poverty and straining infrastructure.

The report underscores that migration is not merely a result of unemployment but stems from chronic inequality, lack of investment in poorer regions, and idealized images of “Tehran success.”

Researchers call for balanced national investment, support for traditional jobs, housing reforms, and development of smaller cities, warning that without decisive action, Tehran risks becoming an exhausted megacity unable to sustain its own weight.

