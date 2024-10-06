Police chief: Iran to deport 2 million illegal immigrants by mid-March

General Ahmadreza Radan stated on Sunday that Iran aims to deport up to 2 million illegal immigrants by the end of the current Iranian year on March 20.

So far, over 500,000 Afghans have been arrested and deported, with an additional 250,000 voluntarily returning to their home country, General Radan said.

He emphasized that illegal immigrants will not be allowed to work or reside in Iran, warning business owners and landlords that employing or housing illegal immigrants is a criminal offense.

“The police are committed to ensuring the security of legal immigrants, but there will be no tolerance for those who enter the country unlawfully,” the senior commander explained.

He noted that the firm stance taken by the authorities has led to an increase in the voluntary return of illegal immigrants, whose number is unofficially estimated at about 10 million.

The move is part of a broader effort to control illegal immigration and ensure that only those who comply with the law can stay and work in Iran.

Iran has a long history of hosting refugees, particularly from neighboring Afghanistan, spanning over four decades.

While Iran has been praised for its inclusive policies, such as allowing Afghan children to attend school regardless of their documentation status, it has also faced criticism from within society for its leniency towards undocumented immigrants.