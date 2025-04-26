Official: Iran hosts 6.1 million Afghan nationals, immigration growth rate stops

The announcement by the committee spokesperson, Ebrahim Rezaei, came during a parliamentary meeting on Friday attended by senior officials, including security and immigration representatives.

Officials highlighted key issues, including infrastructure strain in the northeastern provincial capital, Mashhad, where 1.2 million of the city’s 2.5 million marginalized residents are Afghans.

Economic burdens, such as subsidies for healthcare, education, and energy, were also discussed, alongside efforts to combat human smuggling networks.

Security concerns dominated the meeting, with officials citing geopolitical threats and the activities of Israel as major risks.

Criticism was directed at bureaucratic delays, with demands for stricter border enforcement and diplomatic talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban.

The committee urged balanced policies, stressing Iran’s civilizational ties to Afghanistan while demanding firm action against illegal entry.

Iran has been hosting Afghan migrants, millions of them undocumented, for several decades. However, their bulging presence in recent years, specifically since the Taliban takeover in 2021, has caused serious social and economic problems in the country, which has triggered outcries at home to expel them.