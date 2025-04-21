IFP ExclusiveLocal

Interior minister: Iran returned 1.2 million illegal Afghans to their country last year

By IFP Editorial Staff
Afghan Refugees in Iran

Iran’s interior minister says last year, the country returned 1.2 million illegal Afghan nationals to their country.

Eskandar Momeni noted that Iran faces limitations when it comes to taking in Afghans “despite our historical and cultural commonalities”.

He expressed hope that through synergy with the National Migration Organization, the issue of organizing illegal Afghan nationals, which is currently on Parliament’s agenda, will quickly reach its final stages and become a high-level legal document available for use.

Iran has hosted millions of Afghans over decades, which has put a strain on the country’s economy and resources.

The number of illegal Afghans sneaking into Iran has surged since the 2021 takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. Tehran has frequently asked the UN to provide sufficient assistance in this regard.

