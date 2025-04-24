85% of child laborers in Tehran are Afghan nationals, deputy governor reports

The disclosure by Hossein Kaghazloo came during a meeting of Tehran’s Social Council on Wednesday, where officials reviewed last year’s efforts and outlined plans to address social issues in the Iranian capital, including addiction, begging, child labor, and divorce.

Kaghazloo said government agencies have been given a one-month deadline to submit actionable plans to the provincial government.

During the meeting, officials reviewed several key social indicators. Last year, approximately 2,300 homeless addicts received assistance in Tehran, with plans to expand the services this year.

Particular attention will be given to implementing Iran’s Anti-Narcotics Law, with special focus on female addicts.

The council emphasized the need for urgent action to address the persistent social challenges in Tehran while maintaining systematic oversight of all initiatives.

The existence of over 10 million undocumented Afghan nationals in Iran – based on unofficial figures – further adds to the challenges amid limited resources.