Satellite images show Taliban’s diversion of Helmand river away from Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Satellite images confirm that the Taliban has once again diverted the flow of the Helmand River towards the Godzareh depression instead of allowing water to reach Iran as previously agreed.

Residents of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, who have endured years of drought due to water shortages and Afghanistan’s failure to uphold its commitments, are calling on President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take decisive action and prevent another missed opportunity to secure Iran’s rightful share of water.

Despite multiple assurances from Taliban officials that water would no longer be redirected to Godzareh, recent satellite images confirm that water continues to be diverted from Kamal Khan Dam into the salt flats of Godzareh.

This development follows repeated assertions by Taliban authorities that drought conditions and reduced rainfall were preventing them from releasing Iran’s legally entitled water share. However, recent heavy rainfall and uncontrollable floodwaters from Afghanistan into Iran initially raised hopes that the Taliban might finally honor its commitments.

The Taliban had been refusing to allow Iran’s share of water from Hirmand, known as Helmand in Afghanistan, to stream into Iran, blaming drought and technical issues for the low supply of water.

Iran says Afghanistan must adhere to the terms of the internationally-binding 1973 Hirmand river water treaty and provide its share of water from the river.

