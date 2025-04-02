Iran denounces Israeli aggression against Lebanon, regrets UNSC Inaction

Baqaei referred to over 2,000 documented violations of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime, as well as its repeated encroachments upon Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity, and its ongoing campaign of assassination and civilian slaughter.

He denounced these brutal assaults as egregious breaches of all fundamental principles and norms of international law and human rights. Baqaei lamented the inaction of the ceasefire guarantors in the face of the regime’s lawlessness and described their failure to uphold their commitments as a matter of grave discredit and moral bankruptcy.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson further expressed profound regret over the continued inaction of relevant international bodies—particularly the United Nations Security Council—in the face of the Zionist regime’s escalating warmongering and heinous crimes in Lebanon and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Baqaei unequivocally held the United States and other Western backers of the regime complicit in its crimes and violations of international law, and called for a more resolute mobilization by regional states to confront the expansionism and war-mongering of the occupying regime.