Foreign PolicyMedia Wire

Iran denounces Israeli aggression against Lebanon, regrets UNSC Inaction

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran's Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baqaei, strongly condemned Israel’s criminal attacks on Lebanon, including Tuesday’s terrorist atrocity in the Dahiyeh district of Beirut, which led to the martyrdom of several Lebanese citizens as well as a senior Hezbollah official and his son.

Baqaei referred to over 2,000 documented violations of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime, as well as its repeated encroachments upon Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity, and its ongoing campaign of assassination and civilian slaughter.

He denounced these brutal assaults as egregious breaches of all fundamental principles and norms of international law and human rights. Baqaei lamented the inaction of the ceasefire guarantors in the face of the regime’s lawlessness and described their failure to uphold their commitments as a matter of grave discredit and moral bankruptcy.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson further expressed profound regret over the continued inaction of relevant international bodies—particularly the United Nations Security Council—in the face of the Zionist regime’s escalating warmongering and heinous crimes in Lebanon and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Baqaei unequivocally held the United States and other Western backers of the regime complicit in its crimes and violations of international law, and called for a more resolute mobilization by regional states to confront the expansionism and war-mongering of the occupying regime.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks