Daily: Afghanistan's Taliban withholds Helmand river water share, Iran faces dual crisis of water shortage, illegal migration

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Water Crisis

The Jomhuri-e Eslami newspaper has criticized the Taliban's refusal to release Iran's rightful share of water from the Helmand River, exacerbating Iran's water crisis while the country grapples with a surge in illegal migration from Afghanistan.

In an editorial, published on Sunday, the daily highlights the dire consequences of both issues, questioning the Iranian government’s handling of the situation.

It noted Iran is currently facing severe water scarcity, with reservoirs in cities like Mashhad, near Afghanistan, holding only 13% of their capacity before recent rains.

The Taliban’s decision to divert water toward barren lands instead of honoring the 1973 Helmand River Water Treaty has worsened the crisis.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to host millions of Afghan migrants, many of whom enter the country illegally.

While emphasizing the need for respectful treatment of migrants in line with Iran’s religious and national values, the editorial called for a structured and calculated approach to migration.

It questioned the rationale behind Iran’s open-border policy in recent years, urging transparency and accountability.

The piece criticized the government for prioritizing the hosting of migrants over securing Iran’s legal water rights from Afghanistan.

