Iran Lifts Some Travel Bans Earlier Imposed for COVID-19

President Rouhani said on Saturday that low-risk businesses will resume work in the capital, Tehran, as of April 18.

These businesses can start work while abiding by relevant health protocols, he said at a meeting of the National Coronavirus Headquarters.

As part of the smart social distancing plan, low-risk businesses have already resumed work in all provinces other than Tehran as of April 11, he added.

He said businesses which are resuming work are required to register on a website specified for the same purpose by the health ministry.

President Rouhani added discussions were also held on the resumption of work for high-risk

businesses.

“In a meeting we had with heads of committees [of the National Coronavirus Headquarters], it was decided that they draw up plans for high-risk businesses as well in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education as well as the Ministry of Industries, Mine and Trade, and that the decisions be implemented whenever the plan is ready in compliance with relevant protocols and directives,” he added.

The president also urged citizens to preferably use their personal cars rather than public transportation as part of social distancing measures.