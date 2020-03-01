China Donates Aid Package to Iran’s Red Crescent in Face of Coronavirus Outbreak

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
China Donates Aid Package to Iran’s Red Crescent in Face of Coronavirus Outbreak

China’s Red Cross has donated a batch of coronavirus kits to Iranian Red Crescent Society to help prevent and control the spread of the disease in Iran.

The consignment includes 13 respiratory machines, 40 laboratory coronavirus test kits, 40 auxiliary coronavirus detection kits, and 40 oral swabs.

The total value of the Chinese Red Cross aid to the Iranian Red Crescent Society is nearly $1.3m.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society had earlier donated one million masks to China’s Red Cross after the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

Related Articles:

   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CAPTCHA

*