China Donates Aid Package to Iran’s Red Crescent in Face of Coronavirus Outbreak

The consignment includes 13 respiratory machines, 40 laboratory coronavirus test kits, 40 auxiliary coronavirus detection kits, and 40 oral swabs.

The total value of the Chinese Red Cross aid to the Iranian Red Crescent Society is nearly $1.3m.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society had earlier donated one million masks to China’s Red Cross after the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

