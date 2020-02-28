Iran to Mass Produce Homegrown Coronavirus Testing Kits

According to Kianoush Jahanpour, the kits will be mass produced and delivered to laboratories across the country once they receive the final approval.

Earlier, Iran’s president had vowed that the coronavirus testing kits developed inside the country will enter the mass-production stage in the near future.

All the initial tests on the package have proven to be “positive and credible,” Rouhani told a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday, saying the equipment would undergo final examination over the next couple of days.

“Shortly, we will be able to make hundreds of thousands and even millions of these kits, and place them at the disposal of all of the country’s hospitals” he said, noting that the package would enable medics to easily diagnose new cases.