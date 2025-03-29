IFP ExclusiveNuclear

Official: Iran to continue research on stable isotopes, nuclear fusion

By IFP Media Wire

The Vice President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and CEO of Iran’s Advanced Technologies Company emphasized the continuation of research in the production of stable isotopes and nuclear fusion in the new Iranian year (1404). 

Ali Norouzi also underlined the necessity to complete the construction of the isotope separation center, enhance cooperation with knowledge-based companies and universities across the country, and revive the National Fusion Center in Iran.

Norouzi stated in the past Iranian year (1403), the Advanced Technologies Company vigorously pursued its activities in two key areas—stable isotope production and nuclear fusion.

He said, “We successfully produced iridium hexafluoride feedstock, which is used to separate Iridium-191. When placed in a reactor, Iridium-191 transforms into Iridium-192, a radiopharmaceutical used to treat head, neck, and breast cancers.”

The CEO of Iran’s Advanced Technologies Company added: “In 1403, we also achieved the production of tellurium dioxide, which is used in the diagnosis and treatment of thyroid cancers. Additionally, we began manufacturing similar products, including Xenon-129, used in lung MRI imaging.”

He further noted: “Last year, we launched the second and final phase of constructing the National Research and Stable Isotope Production Center using gas centrifuge technology. This facility will encompass large-scale enrichment and isotope separation processes. Once completed, Iran will achieve full self-sufficiency in producing stable isotopes, which serve as raw materials for radiopharmaceuticals.”

Norouzi also highlighted the role of Iranian knowledge-based companies in advancing the country’s nuclear progress.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks