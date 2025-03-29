IncidentsIFP Exclusive

Accident-related deaths during Nowruz hit 550 in Iran 

By IFP Editorial Staff

The commander of Iran’s traffic police said on Saturday 35 people died in driving accidents across the country over the past 24 hours. Colonel Ahmad Karami Assad said the deaths included 7 people who lost their lives inside cities while 28 fatalities happened in accidents outside urban areas. 

These bring the death toll from accidents in and outside cities across Iran to 550 since March 15 when the Nowruz holidays began.

Meanwhile, 13,310 people sustained injuries in 71,579 accidents.

According to Karami Assad, on March 28, over 27 million trips were recorded, which marks the peak of the movements by Nowruz passengers and also a two percent increase compared to previous days.

He urged all Iranians to adhere to traffic laws and join the ‘No to Accidents’ campaign to play a significant role in reducing accident rates and fatalities.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks