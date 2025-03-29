Accident-related deaths during Nowruz hit 550 in Iran 

These bring the death toll from accidents in and outside cities across Iran to 550 since March 15 when the Nowruz holidays began.

Meanwhile, 13,310 people sustained injuries in 71,579 accidents.

According to Karami Assad, on March 28, over 27 million trips were recorded, which marks the peak of the movements by Nowruz passengers and also a two percent increase compared to previous days.

He urged all Iranians to adhere to traffic laws and join the ‘No to Accidents’ campaign to play a significant role in reducing accident rates and fatalities.